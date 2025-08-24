Analysts Set Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $60.33

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.3333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vericel by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after acquiring an additional 701,064 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vericel by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 859,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after buying an additional 610,045 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,949,000 after buying an additional 419,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,826,000 after buying an additional 401,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vericel by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 997,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after buying an additional 383,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 308.61 and a beta of 1.27. Vericel has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.Vericel’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

