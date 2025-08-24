Analyzing CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 42.22% 5.59% 4.39% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and United Development Funding IV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $277.03 million 27.06 $125.08 million $1.20 28.64 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CareTrust REIT and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 1 1 4 0 2.50 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 0.00

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.35%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

