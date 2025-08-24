Analyzing Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04% Marriott International 9.60% -93.44% 10.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Marriott International 0 12 7 2 2.52

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Marriott International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Marriott International has a consensus price target of $281.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Marriott International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott International has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Marriott International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.28 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.10 Marriott International $25.10 billion 2.96 $2.38 billion $8.87 30.87

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marriott International beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St. Regis Longboat Key brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.