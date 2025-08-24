Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 340.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 617.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 164,792 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 503.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 78,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.