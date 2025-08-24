Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,499 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $17,137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,200,823 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 5,654.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,126,786 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,425,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 517,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,861,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 433,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOUS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.8650 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $657.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

