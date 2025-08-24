Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Apogee Enterprises worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,682 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $2,567,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 20.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

