Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Down 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 900,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 871,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a negative net margin of 3,901.89% and a positive return on equity of 432.64%.

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

