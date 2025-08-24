ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NYSE RERE opened at $4.5450 on Friday. ATRenew has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

ATRenew declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth $33,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth $48,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

