aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATYR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

