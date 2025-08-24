aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1,340,470 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATYR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

