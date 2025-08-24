Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Price

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ HSII opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $317.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 262.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.