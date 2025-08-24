Benchmark Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $28.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.57 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

