BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,696,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $119,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 151.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 63,783 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 755,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,390,000 after buying an additional 59,473 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

