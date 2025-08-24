BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

BioVie Stock Performance

BioVie stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioVie by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

