Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDRGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

