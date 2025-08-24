Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

