Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

XYZ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Block Trading Up 6.8%

XYZ opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 16,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,285,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 308,397 shares in the company, valued at $24,240,004.20. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,993 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $313,849.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 273,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,530,976.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,469 shares of company stock worth $4,431,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

