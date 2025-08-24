Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Blue Gold Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BGL opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Blue Gold has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $166.50.

About Blue Gold

Blue Gold Limited is a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Blue Gold Limited, formerly known as Perception Capital Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK.

