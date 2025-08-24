BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $314.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.76.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.48. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

