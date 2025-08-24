Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) versus Polaris (NYSE:PII) Head to Head Contrast

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI – Get Free Report) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bollinger Innovations and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Innovations -5,005.77% -2,736.27% -318.48% Polaris -1.57% 5.16% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Innovations $1.09 million 1.77 -$457.06 million N/A N/A Polaris $6.87 billion 0.47 $110.80 million ($1.88) -30.45

This table compares Bollinger Innovations and Polaris”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Innovations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Polaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bollinger Innovations and Polaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollinger Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00 Polaris 1 11 1 0 2.00

Polaris has a consensus target price of $48.3333, indicating a potential downside of 15.57%. Given Polaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polaris is more favorable than Bollinger Innovations.

Summary

Polaris beats Bollinger Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bollinger Innovations

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

