British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in British American Tobacco stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BTI opened at $58.4750 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 599.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.