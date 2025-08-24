Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 2.4%

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

BNL stock opened at $18.2280 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,554,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,127,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

