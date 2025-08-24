Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $238.81

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.8125.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of COF stock opened at $221.2170 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,298 shares of company stock worth $4,233,044 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.