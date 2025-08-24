Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) PT at $31.13

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.1250.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $5,672,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,319,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,418,779.56. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares in the company, valued at $56,050,762.60. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,462,003 shares of company stock valued at $295,524,795. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Coupang by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $28.7470 on Thursday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

