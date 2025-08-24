Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target at $16.08

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.0769.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of GO opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,921.60. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

