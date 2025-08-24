Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $726.04

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $726.0357.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $474.2280 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.67 and a 200-day moving average of $590.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,061.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $418.34 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $14,752,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 481.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

