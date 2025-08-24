Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Target Price at $33.27

Shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.27.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHX. William Blair began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on James Hardie Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 3.8%

JHX stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.