Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $12.11

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.1111.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $11.8350 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 359.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

