Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Target Price at $49.40

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $60,005.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,093,164.32. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

