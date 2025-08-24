Brokers Offer Predictions for CVE:FLT FY2026 Earnings

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Drone Delivery Canada’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

CVE:FLT opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.94.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.