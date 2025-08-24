Brokers Offer Predictions for PVH’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2027 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.00 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of PVH opened at $79.8090 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. PVH has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,881 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $53,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

