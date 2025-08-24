Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 12,567 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 6,315.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

