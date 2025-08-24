Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 157 Shares of Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 5,233.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Cable One were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth about $1,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $279.25.

In related news, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. The trade was a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $163.5640 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $436.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The company had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

