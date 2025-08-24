Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 226 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,838,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,587,000 after buying an additional 155,944 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Wall Street Zen lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

