Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires New Position in 3D Systems Corporation $DDD

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,289 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,521 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 210,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in 3D Systems by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 944,010 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 814,994 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $2.0950 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76. 3D Systems Corporation has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

