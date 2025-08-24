Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires Shares of 4,359 Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,009,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,669,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Flagstar Financial Trading Up 6.8%
Shares of Flagstar Financial stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.
Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently -2.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on FLG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.
Flagstar Financial Profile
Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
