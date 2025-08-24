Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. $CRGX

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 512.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 565.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $4.47 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

