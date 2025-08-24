Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 124 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,855. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8%

DKS opened at $227.4270 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.08.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

