Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 1,547 Shares of XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 805.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in XPEL were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of XPEL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.XPEL’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPEL has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.