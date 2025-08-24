Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 250 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 961.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 107,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $177.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.67 and a 12 month high of $191.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.