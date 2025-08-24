Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 4,316 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 880.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Exp World were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exp World alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exp World by 133.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Exp World by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 267,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 57,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exp World in the first quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Exp World by 25.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exp World by 15.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 100,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Exp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.52.

Exp World Announces Dividend

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Exp World’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 537,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,288.50. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $192,695 over the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on Exp World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exp World

Exp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.