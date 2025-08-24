Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 489 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Evergy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Evergy’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.