Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 67 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 219,124 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after acquiring an additional 197,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 961,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $281.0630 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

