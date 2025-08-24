Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 883 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 292.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 29,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $11,988,539.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE PSTG opened at $58.2880 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 157.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.