Brooklyn Investment Group Buys New Stake in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR $TIMB

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TIM by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in TIM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TIM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $20.9250 on Friday. TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 720.0%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

