Brooklyn Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Brooklyn Investment Group lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Natera were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Natera alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,393,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,055,000 after buying an additional 660,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after buying an additional 80,865 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,222,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,534,000 after buying an additional 82,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,458.71. This trade represents a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 875 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $136,027.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,255,120.14. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,972 in the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $165.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.