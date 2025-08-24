Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 19,360.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Rambus were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $73.77 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,514. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $820,188 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

