Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1,553.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Cabot were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 1,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Cabot Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $83.0020 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

