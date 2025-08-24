Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 218.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH opened at $12.3750 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.54.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

