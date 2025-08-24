Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 276.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 530,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.7950 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

