Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 372.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,672.31. This represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.48. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

